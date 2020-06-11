George Floyd death: Gen Mark Milley sorry for joining Trump walk to church

Image copyright

The top US military officer has said he was wrong to have joined President Donald Trump throughout his controversial walk to a church near the White House.

The 1 June event created “a perception of the military involved in domestic politics”, Gen Mark Milley said.

Mr Trump walked to the damaged church and organized a Bible, after people protesting at the death of African American George Floyd were cleared.

The use of troops to tackle the protests has provoked fierce US debate.

Mr Trump has regularly referred to “law and order”, calling in the National Guard to the US capital and condemning violent protests.

Trump’s church visit shocks religious leaders

A peaceful demonstration was cleared in Lafayette Square next to the White House with pepper spray and flash-bang grenades so that the president could have an image opportunity.

The basement of the St John’s Episcopal Church have been burned the prior day.

Gen Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, was speaking in a video for a National Defense University commencement ceremony.

He says: “I shouldn’t have been there. My presence for the reason that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics.

“As a commissioned uniformed officer, it was a blunder that I’ve learned from, and I sincerely hope we all can learn from it.”

Defence Secretary Mark Esper was also on the walk and, although he’s not said he was wrong to be there, has suggested he thought the walk was for a different intent behind mingling with troops and inspecting damage.

A quantity of religious leaders criticised the president for his walk, although that he insisted most were fine with it.