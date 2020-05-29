George Floyd death: Ex-officer held in Minneapolis

A person sacked as a police officer following the loss of life of unarmed black man George Floyd in the US metropolis of Minneapolis has been arrested, officers say.

Derek Chauvin is one in every of 4 cops who had been fired after Mr Floyd’s loss of life in custody on Monday.

There have been days of protests, looting and arson after an officer was filmed kneeling on George Floyd’s neck.

The case has added to US anger over police killings of black Americans.

On Thursday, through the third evening of protests over Mr Floyd’s loss of life, a police station was set alight. A lot of buildings have been burned, looted and vandalised in latest days, prompting the activation of the state’s National Guard troops.

There have additionally been demonstrations in different US cities, together with New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix and Memphis.

Earlier on Friday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz stated he anticipated “swift and fair” justice for Mr Floyd’s loss of life.

President Donald Trump stated “thugs” had been dishonouring Mr Floyd’s reminiscence and referred to as on the National Guard to revive order.

Social media community Twitter accused Mr Trump of glorifying violence in a put up that stated: “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

What occurred to George Floyd?

Officers responding to stories of the usage of counterfeit cash approached Mr Floyd in his automobile on Monday.

According to police, he was instructed to step away from the automotive, bodily resisted officers, and was handcuffed.

Video of the incident doesn’t present how the confrontation began, however a white officer may be seen along with his knee on Mr Floyd’s neck, pinning him down.

Mr Floyd may be heard saying “please, I can’t breathe” and “don’t kill me”.

Image copyright

Twitter/Ruth Richardson Image caption



George Floyd repeatedly instructed the cops who detained him that he couldn’t breathe





The Minnesota police handbook states that officers skilled on the right way to compress the neck with out making use of direct stress to the airway can use a knee below its use-of-force coverage. This is thought to be a non-deadly-force choice.

This breaking information story is being up to date and extra particulars can be printed shortly. Please refresh the web page for t fullest model.

You can obtain Breaking News on a smartphone or pill through the BBC News App. You may comply with @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the most recent alerts.