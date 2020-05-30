George Floyd death: Ex-officer charged with murder and manslaughter

Derek Chauvin, one of many officers seen kneeling on George Floyd’s neck, has been charged with third-degree murder.

According to the legal grievance, Mr Chauvin is accused of inflicting Mr Floyd’s loss of life “by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others”.

He was additionally allegedly negligent, “creating an unreasonable risk and taking a chance of causing death or great bodily harm”.

The courtroom doc accuses Mr Chauvin of getting “a depraved mind, without regard for human life”.

Hennepin County Prosecutor Mike Freeman stated the opposite three officers who had been fired are nonetheless being investigated.