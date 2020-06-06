George Floyd death: Australians rally against mistreatment of Aboriginal people

Tens of hundreds of people have been protesting throughout Australia in assist of the Black Lives Matter motion, following the dying of George Floyd.

However, Australian protesters are additionally highlighting indigenous deaths in custody and the mistreatment and marginalisation of Australia’s Aboriginal people.

Some current Aboriginal deaths in custody have sparked protests, together with David Dungay, who died in 2015 after being restrained by 5 jail officers in a Sydney cell, regardless of crying out repeatedly “I can’t breathe”.