George Floyd: Cabinet did not take part in minute’s silence this morning, No 10 confirms

Boris Johnson and his cupboard did not take part in the minute’s silence for George Floyd, a Downing Street spokesman has revealed.

The silence at 11am was marked in the House of Commons, the place MPs stood in respect for the African-American man whose killing whereas being detained by US police has sparked protests around the globe.

But the prime minister’s official spokesman mentioned that Mr Johnson and his senior ministers have been discussing the Floyd case on the time and did not break off from their weekly assembly.





The spokesman mentioned that the PM used the chance to recognise the “anger and grief” felt over Floyd’s killing not solely in the US, however in nations around the globe together with the UK.

But he additionally restated his warning that those that break social distancing guidelines or assault property or the police in protest marches “will face the full force of the law”.

He insisted that the UK was a “much less racist country” than it as soon as was, however mentioned there was “much more to do” to eradicated prejudice and discrimination.

His spokesman mentioned the PM will use upcoming speeches to set out how he desires to make use of his “levelling up” agenda to deal with imbalances not solely between totally different areas of the nation but additionally between totally different ethnic and non secular teams.

“The PM began cabinet by discussing the anger and the grief that is not just felt in the US but around the world including the UK following the death of George Floyd,” mentioned the spokesman.

“He mentioned those that lead and govern merely can not ignore the depth of emotion that has been triggered.

“The PM mentioned there was an simple feeling of injustice and that folks from black and minority ethnic teams do face discrimination in training, in employment and in the applying of felony legislation.

“The PM said we’re a much, much less racist society than we were but we must also frankly acknowledge that there’s so much more to do in eradicating prejudice and creating opportunity.”

Labour chief Sir Keir Starmer welcomed the minute’s silence in parliament.

“Today, at 11am, Parliament held a minute’s silence in reminiscence of George Floyd,” mentioned Starmer.

“He must not become just another name. His death must be a catalyst for change. The Labour Party stands with those opposing racism and oppression in the UK and across the world.”