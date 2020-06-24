George Floyd: Ben & Jerry’s joins Facebook ad boycott

Image copyright

Ben and Jerry’s has joined an increasing list of firms pulling advertising from Facebook platforms through the duration of July.

It’s part of the Stop Hate For Profit campaign, which calls on Facebook to have stricter measures against racist and hateful content.

Ben and Jerry’s Tweeted that it “will pause all paid advertising on Facebook and Instagram in the US”.

Earlier this week outdoor brands The North Face, Patagonia and REI joined the campaign.

Ben and Jerry’s said it’s standing with the campaign and “all those calling for Facebook to take stronger action to stop its platforms from being used to divide our nation, suppress voters, foment and fan the flames of racism and violence, and undermine our democracy.”

After the death of George Floyd in police custody, Ben and Jerry’s leader Matthew McCarthy said “business should be held accountable” as that he set out plans to increase diversity.

Earlier this week the freelance job listing platform Upwork and the open-source software developer Mozilla also joined the campaign.

Facebook has said it was focused on “advancing equity and racial justice”.

“We’re taking steps to review our policies, ensure diversity and transparency when making decisions on how we apply our policies, and advance racial justice and voter engagement on our platform,” it said on Sunday.

The statement also pointed to the business’s Community Standards, which include the recognition of the platform’s importance as a “place where people feel empowered to communicate, and we take seriously our role in keeping abuse off our service”.

Stop Hate for Profit

The Stop Hate for Profit campaign was launched a week ago by advocacy groups, such as the Anti-Defamation League, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, and the Color Of Change.

The movement has said it is a “response to Facebook’s long history of allowing racist, violent and verifiably false content to run rampant on its platform”.

Stop Hate for Profit has called on advertisers to pressure the company to look at stricter measures against racist and hateful content on its platforms by stopping all paying for advertising with it through the duration of July.

Last year the social network attracted advertising revenue of nearly $70bn (£56bn).

Facebook, and its own chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, have often been criticised for the handling of controversial subjects.

This month the business’s staff spoke out from the tech giant’s decision to not remove or flag a post by US President Donald Trump.

The same message was shared on Twitter, where it was hidden behind a warning label on the lands that it “glorified violence”.

Unilever, the parent company of Ben and Jerry’s, failed to immediately react to an obtain comment from the BBC.