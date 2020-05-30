George Floyd: ‘As a black American I am terrified’

Thousands of individuals are persevering with to protest in opposition to the demise of George Floyd. The 46-year-old man, who was unarmed, died within the US metropolis of Minneapolis after a white police officer used his knee to pin him to the bottom.

BBC Minute’s Nabihah Parkar has been chatting with younger African-Americans within the metropolis, who say they’re scared for his or her security.

Video Journalist: Olivia Le Poidevin, BBC Minute

Produced and voiced by: Nabihah Parkar, BBC Minute