George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery Lawyers Taking Cases to United Nations

The attorneys representing the households of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery are holding a information convention to focus on getting justice within the courts AND the United Nations … and TMZ’s streaming reside.

Attorneys Ben Crump and Lee Merritt will converse Tuesday morning — together with legal justice advocate and CNN analyst, Van Jones — in an internet discussion board arrange by Team Roc.

We’re informed Crump and Merritt will take questions from reporters and hit subjects together with the upcoming bond listening to for Ahmaud’s alleged murderers, Minnesota AG Keith Ellison taking up George Floyd’s case and the following steps for bringing the three circumstances to the United Nations. Presumably, they need the U.N. to deem all three killings human rights violations.

As we beforehand reported … the attorneys held the same digital information convention final week and never solely touched on Floyd and Arbery’s murders, but in addition mentioned the tragic killing of Breonna Taylor in Louisville. Merritt additionally advised it was time for financial boycotts and sanctions within the communities the place these occasions had unfolded in hopes of conveying their message that racism and police brutality will not be tolerated.