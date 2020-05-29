George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery Lawyers Hold Town Hall with Roc Nation



Attorneys representing the households of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery will probably be holding a digital press convention … and TMZ’s streaming it reside.

The civil rights attorneys, Ben Crump and S. Lee Merritt, will probably be talking Friday morning — alongside with information commentator and prison justice reform advocate, Van Jones — as a part of a Facebook presser known as “Next Steps in Pursuit of Justice.”

Crump is at the moment representing Floyd’s household, and following the developments Thursday — wherein federal and state prosecutors introduced they aren’t but charging the four officers concerned in Floyd’s arrest and loss of life — he instructed us the household is outraged and crestfallen.

Crump, talking on behalf of the household and tens of millions of others who noticed the video of Floyd being suffocated by a cop Derek Chauvin’s knee to his neck, does not perceive how the video does not present sufficient proof for expenses in George’s killing.

Merritt is the lawyer for Arbery’s household. As you realize, three males have now been charged for homicide in that case — father/son Gregory and Travis McMichael, who ambushed Ahmaud as he was driving, and William “Roddy” Bryan, the person who recorded video of the incident.