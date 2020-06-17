George Floyd 911 Callers Knew They’d Witnessed a Murder

911 callers from the scene of George Floyd‘s killing were horrified, but very clear by what they’d just seen — and it’s more evidence the cops needs to have seen it the way ordinary citizens did.

Minneapolis released transcripts Wednesday of the 911 calls furiously made to report ex-cop Derek Chauvin violently holding his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes.

The calls came in at 8:32 PM and within minutes of each other. One caller said, “I literally watched police officers perhaps not take a pulse rather than do such a thing to save a man. They f***ing killed him.”



Play video content





When asked if the caller wants to talk to the supervisor, the caller said, “I’m recording this. I’m, I mean I’m f***ing recording this right now.”

Check out the transcript … the operator wanted to transfer the caller to the supervisor but the call disconnects. Another reported, “Yeah I recently watched Officer #987 kill a, ah … a citizen before a Chicago [ave.] ah…store.”

The caller went on to express, “He had his knee on the dude’s neck the whole time. I don’t even know if he dead for sure but dude was not responsive when the ambulance came and got him, and the officer that was just out here left, the one that actually just murdered the kid in front of everybody.”

It should be noted … Minnesota does not release audio like this, but even in the transcript, it is possible to feel the raw emotion from callers.

As we reported … a 911 dispatcher was concerned enough in regards to the handling of Floyd’s arrest, she called a police supervisor. You hear the dispatcher openly question if the officers needed to utilize the kind of force she’d regarded as she watched live human anatomy cam footage from the scene.

Chauvin was arrested four days after Floyd’s death, and initially charged by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is now leading the investigation and prosecution, later filed yet another count of second-degree murder against Chauvin. He’s facing 40 years behind bars — the most penalty for second-degree murder.