George Floyd 911 Caller Claimed He Was Drunk, Paid with ‘Fake Bills’

The 911 caller who reported George Floyd to police claimed he was drunk when he entered their retailer, and allegedly tried to pay with counterfeit cash.

Police launched the transcript of the decision made Monday evening round eight PM by an worker on the Cup Foods … throughout the road from the place George was initially put in handcuffs. The caller mentioned, “Someone comes our store and give us fake bills and we realize it before he left the store, and we ran back outside, they was sitting on their car.”

The caller mentioned they, alongside with a coworker, requested George to return some cigarettes, however, “he doesn’t want to do that, and he’s sitting on his car cause he is awfully drunk and he’s not in control of himself.”



The interplay between the staff and George was seen within the surveillance footage from the restaurant throughout the road from Cup Foods.

The operator then received an outline of George and the blue van the place police discovered him after they arrived on the scene. Before hanging up, the operator requested once more if George was beneath the affect, and the caller mentioned, “Something like that, yes. He is not acting right.”

As we reported, when police arrived … George was within the blue van, however appeared to peacefully permit an officer to place him in handcuffs. He confirmed no indicators of resisting arrest … for greater than 6 minutes. So, even when he was beneath the affect, it had no seen impression on his demeanor with cops.