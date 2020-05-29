In part four of his interview, George Conway said he hasn’t talked with any GOP senators about President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate, but that he can “only assume” they are working together on impeachment to the benefit of their own individual situations, and to the disadvantage of the Democratic party. #CNN #News
source
George Conway: This trial should be a vote of conscience
In part four of his interview, George Conway said he hasn’t talked with any GOP senators about President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate, but that he can “only assume” they are working together on impeachment to the benefit of their own individual situations, and to the disadvantage of the Democratic party. #CNN #News