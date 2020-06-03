George Clooney: Racism is America’s pandemic – Armenian News

George Clooney has referred to as for a “systematic change” of legislation enforcement, prison justice and political management within the US, in an essay reacting to the disaster triggered by the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis law enforcement officials final week.

Writing for the Daily Beast, Clooney stated pressing motion was required to fight the racism “pandemic” raging within the nation, The Guardian says, citing the publication.

“There is little doubt that George Floyd was murdered,” wrote Clooney. “We watched as he took his last breath at the hands of four police officers.” He then praised the “defiant reaction” of tens of millions of individuals all over the world who’re participating within the demonstrations.

“We don’t know when these protests will subside. We hope and pray that nobody else might be killed. But we additionally know that little or no will change. The anger and the frustration we see taking part in out as soon as once more in our streets is only a reminder of how little we’ve grown as a rustic from our unique sin of slavery.

“This is our pandemic. It infects all of us, and in 400 years we’ve yet to find a vaccine.”

Clooney, 59, ended with a name to the individuals to take away Donald Trump from workplace within the forthcoming presidential elections.

“We want policymakers and politicians that replicate primary equity to all of their residents equally. Not leaders that stoke hatred and violence as if the concept of capturing looters may ever be something lower than a racial canine whistle.

“And there is only one way in this country to bring lasting change: Vote.”