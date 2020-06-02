Hollywood star George Clooney, a infamous liberal, simply responded to the demise of George Floyd with a brutal assault on America, going as far as to declare that “anti-black racism” is that this nation’s pandemic.

“The anger and the frustration we see playing out once again in our streets is just a reminder of how little we’ve grown as a country from our original sin of slavery,” Clooney wrote in a chunk for The Daily Beast. “The fact that we aren’t actually buying and selling other human beings anymore is not a badge of honor. We need systemic change in our law enforcement and in our criminal justice system. We need policymakers and politicians that reflect basic fairness to all of their citizens equally. Not leaders that stoke hatred and violence as if the idea of shooting looters could ever be anything less than a racial dog whistle. Bull Connor was more subtle.”

“This is our pandemic,” he added. “It infects all of us, and in 400 years we’ve yet to find a vaccine. It seems we’ve stopped even looking for one and we just try to treat the wound on an individual basis.”

Clooney ended his op-ed by pleading together with his followers to vote within the November election, clearly hoping that his shaming of America would assist convey Joe Biden to energy over Donald Trump.

All hell has damaged free over the previous few days after the demise of Floyd, who died in police custody final Monday in Minneapolis, Minnesota. While Floyd’s demise was undeniably tragic, it has since been used as an excuse for radicals to launch violent riots and loot enterprise. Instead of utilizing his platform to attempt to convey folks again collectively once more, Clooney is attempting to tear us additional aside and incite the continuation of those violent riots by shaming the very nation that hundreds of thousands of us love.

Clooney and his fellow Democrats clearly haven’t any downside watching America be destroyed if it means they will get Trump out of workplace come November. We can’t let these anti-American liberals get away with what they’re doing: Now greater than ever, we’d like Trump to win 4 extra years within the White House.

This piece was written by PopZette Staff on June 2, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

