Geopromining Gold Company, which lost the vast majority of the Sotk mine after the signing of the capitulation act signed by Pashinyan, “forgot” about the losses suffered after the main shareholder Trotsenko’s political corruption deal with the Armenian government, Pastinfo writes.

“As a result of the trilateral announcement on November 9, 2020, a part of the Sotk mine came under Azerbaijani control. In particular, the British Anglo-Asian Mining Company stated that more than 75% of the mine is under the control of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, GeoProMining Gold Company does not carry out any work in Sotk.

Experts assessed that “GeoProMining” has all the legal grounds to apply to the International Arbitration Court, as it has suffered significant material damage as a result of the actions of the Government of the Republic of Armenia.

In a conversation with Sputnik Armenia, Sargis Grigoryan, director of G-Partners Law Firm, did not rule out the possibility that investors will file huge compensation claims against Armenia in international courts within the framework of international agreements. Moreover, the amount of possible compensation required, according to him, can be from $ 3 billion to $ 5 billion, which will be paid at the expense of Armenian taxpayers.

And suddenly there is a redistribution of business. Under highly suspicious circumstances, most of the shares of Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Company are sold to Roman Trotsenko, a shareholder of GeoProMining Gold Company, without the knowledge and consent of the other shareholders. after which the circumstances of the damage in Sotk seemed to be silenced.

On March 16, Pastinfo sent a written inquiry to Roman Khudoli, President of GeoProMining OJSC, regarding the company’s violation of the company’s rights, damages, and the operation of the Sotk mine, but as a result of suspicious transactions, the company has nothing more to say.

In particular, we asked the company to inform that the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020. As a result of the implementation of the provisions enshrined in the joint statement of November 9, 2012, the interests and rights of GeoProMining have been violated, to what extent the company has suffered a loss. We asked them to indicate the amount of material damage actually suffered, how much income they lost as a result of the mentioned tripartite statement after handing over a part of the mine area to Azerbaijani control, what steps were taken to protect the company’s violated rights and receive compensation for losses. We tried to find out the official reason why they did not file a claim for compensation with the relevant international financial institutions, the Arbitration Court against the Government of the Republic of Armenia, especially when, according to experts, the company had almost guaranteed chances to win the lawsuit. We also inquired whether any issues related to the impossibility of operating the Sotk mine, compensation for damages, maintenance of personnel, ensuring safety during the operation of the mine had been discussed with the Armenian authorities in writing or orally.

Moreover, there is information that, nevertheless, they intended to file a claim for compensation from the RA government, but in 2021. We wondered what was the reason for the decision to reconsider, whether it had anything to do with the company acquiring a stake in ZCMC.

With another question we tried to find out what is the reason for the generosity of the company that suffered great losses towards the RA government. The company was deprived of the opportunity to exploit 75% of the Sotk gold mine reserves, according to which the expected revenues of the corresponding volume, but the GeoProMining company in 2021. In September, in parallel with the deal, he announced that he would not cut jobs, and even with the ZCMC deal signed on September 30, he actually donated a significant share of the newly acquired assets to the Armenian government.

In addition, we reminded the company that the Azerbaijani leadership, which had been announcing for years that it was suing Geopromining over the Sotk mine operation, had caused environmental problems at the Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine. After bringing it, he stopped making such statements. We tried to find out why they were doing it, whether any work had been done to normalize relations with Azerbaijan.

The GeoProMining company avoided answering the mentioned questions, thus indirectly confirming our suspicions about the shadow agreements with the current Armenian authorities, the fact of going for a corrupt deal.

It should be reminded that in August 2021, the court accepted the claim of the owner of 12.5% ​​of ZCMC shares, in case of selling 75% of ZCMC total shares, to give preference to acquire them as a shareholder. As a means of securing the lawsuit, he also submitted a motion to block the sale of shares, which was satisfied. And before the court could consider the lawsuit, at the end of September another court immediately convened a hearing and lifted 75% of the ban on shares, after which it became known a few hours later that Trotsenko had acquired them and even managed to donate a part to the Armenian government. “And for what it is not clear,” the website wrote.

