Geoffrey Rush: Sydney newspaper loses appeal over defamation payout

An Australian newspaper has lost its appeal against accurate documentation defamation payout awarded to actor Geoffrey Rush.

Mr Rush was awarded A$2.9m (£1.57m; US$1.99m) last April after winning his case against Nationwide News, a publisher owned by Rupert Murdoch.

Sydney’s Daily Telegraph newspaper had published stories accusing Mr Rush of behaving inappropriately towards a former theatre co-star.

The publisher lost its appeal from the judgement and the size of payout.

Lawyers for the outlet had argued the payout – the greatest ever awarded to a single individual in Australia – was “manifestly excessive”.

Mr Rush was awarded A$850,000 for general and aggravated damages plus more than A$1m for past economic losses, A$919,678 in future economic losses and A$42,000 in interest.