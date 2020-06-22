Geoffrey Berman refused to sign DOJ letter criticizing New York’s Covid restrictions

Attorney General William Barr was not aware of the dispute, plus it had nothing to do with the ouster of Berman, the individual said. The letter was sent Friday from the Justice Department.

As CNN has reported, tensions between Berman and Barr, and other officials at Justice headquarters in Washington, had built over time and they decided last year to remove him before backing off if the investigation in to Rudy Giuliani’s associates became public.

Berman’s refusal to sign the letter was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

This story is breaking and will be updated.