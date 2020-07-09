Geoffrey Berman, Manhattan federal prosecutor ousted by Barr, to testify before House panel

Barr and Trump’s Republican allies in Congress have dismissed allegations of politicization. Barr spokeswoman Kerri Kupec dismissed the requires Barr’s impeachment as “a political thing.”

“If people have a problem with Bill Barr coming back to the Department of Justice to restore one system of justice, not a two-tiered system, I think that says a lot more about the critics than it does about the attorney general,” Kupec said in an interview last month on “Fox and Friends.”

Thursday’s hearing is Berman’s first public appearance since his abrupt and tumultuous departure.

In June, Barr attempted to push Berman out of his post by issuing a pr release late on a Friday evening nevertheless Berman was “stepping down.” Earlier that day, however, Berman and Barr had met privately face-to-face at a Manhattan hotel, where Barr asked him to leave his position — and Berman refused.

That night, following Barr’s news release, Berman issued his own statement, saying Barr’s announcement was the first he had heard of his purported departure. “I have not resigned, and have no intention of resigning, my position,” Berman wrote.

The following afternoon, Barr said in a letter he had asked Trump to fire Berman, and Trump had agreed to do this. Barr provided no justification for wanting Berman removed.

The bitter episode was a hurried and messy end to Berman’s tenure, but his tensions with Barr stretched back not exactly to the beginning of Barr’s leadership. The two clashed over specific cases, notably the prosecution of Turkish bank Halkbank , but their relationship also suffered due to more general concerns, including Barr’s attempt to micromanage certain matters.

Under Berman, the Manhattan US Attorney’s office had prosecuted or investigated a number of high-profile and politically sensitive matters, including the case against former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen and an ongoing probe of Trump confidante Rudy Giuliani. In the months prior to Berman’s departure, prosecutors at work had expressed suspicions that Barr was funneling other politically sensitive and painful cases to other federal prosecutors’ offices.

Berman’s successor is his former deputy, Audrey Strauss, who’s now acting US attorney for the Southern District of New York. Barr initially sought to install, Craig Carpenito, a prosecutor close to Barr who’s now the usa attorney in New Jersey, to serve as Berman’s acting replacement.

Berman said in a statement that he had agreed to leave “in light of Attorney General Barr’s decision to respect the normal operation of law.”

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said at last month’s hearing that the Berman firing was part of a pattern of misconduct involving Barr.

“If this had been an isolated incident — if the attorney general had simply misjudged the situation and thought that Mr. Berman would go quietly — then we might chalk up this episode to simple miscommunication and incompetence,” the New York Democrat said. “But make no mistake: this was not an isolated incident.”

Barr is scheduled to appear before the House Judiciary Committee on July 28 for a broad oversight hearing, in exactly what will be his first appearance before the panel since his confirmation as attorney general in February 2019.