Genomic Study Reveals New Zealand’s Tuatara Is Like No Other Animal on The Planet

In the evolutionary tree of life, the lizard-like tuatara from New Zealand is on a branch all to itself.

In the time of the dinosaurs, this remarkable animal had great deals of family members all around the world, and yet now, there’s absolutely nothing else like it on Earth.

According to new sequencing of the tuatara’s whole genome – among the biggest on record and 50 percent larger than the human genome – it appears this odd animal is neither lizard, bird, nor mammal. Rather, it’s some odd amalgamation of all 3.

According to the authors of the new study, the animal’s genomic architecture differs from anything formerly reported.

“The tuatara genome contained about 4 percent jumping genes that are common in reptiles, about 10 percent common in monotremes (platypus and echidna) and less than 1 percent common in placental mammals such as humans,” says biologist David Adelson from the University of Adelaide, Australia.

“This was an extremely uncommon observation and showed that the tuatara genome is an odd mix of both mammalian and reptilian [including bird] parts.”

Scientists currently understood the tuatara (Sphenodon punctatus) was something else, however this new research study recommends it’s a lot more special than we believed.

Found exclusively in New Zealand, the tuatara – which does considerably look like a lizard …