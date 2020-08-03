Genoa readies new bridge two years after tragic collapse

Media playback is unsupported on your gadget Architect Renzo Piano compared the new bridge in Genoa to “a white vessel crossing the valley”

Renzo Piano peers up at his development – a stylish sweep of steel and concrete covering more than a kilometre.

“When you finish a job there is always a mix of feelings,” the 82- year-old world-renowned designer muses. “Satisfaction but also a bit of sadness too, because it’s no longer your building – it belongs to everybody.”

We speak below the hull of his skyrocketing new bridge crossing the Polcevera river in Genoa, his style echoing a huge ship. It is being prepared for its inauguration nearly two years considering that its predecessor collapsed, eliminating 43 individuals: among the worst facilities catastrophes in contemporary Italian history.

“I feel pride on one side but at the same time this bridge is born of tragedy. And this will never be forgotten.”

On 14 August 2018, a heavy storm swallowed upGenoa The Morandi bridge, crossing the Polcevera river in the centre of the city, was hectic as ever, forming a crucial area of the highway system linking France and Italy.

Named after its engineer, Riccardo Morandi, the renowned bridge was an accomplishment of Italian architecture when it opened in1967 It utilized an ingenious method to enclose …