It is practically 2 years given that Genoa’s Morandi Bridge, called after the engineer Riccardo Morandi who created it, collapsed, eliminating 43 individuals.

The Italian city is preparing to inaugurate its replacement, developed by the worldwide designer Renzo Piano, a local ofGenoa He’s been talking to The BBC’s Italy reporter Mark Lowen.

Camera: Francesco Tosto

Producers: Julian Miglierini, Gillian Hazell