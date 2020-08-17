Gennubi Bluetooth Earbuds Wireless Magnetic Headset Sport Earphones for Running IPX7 Waterproof Headphones 10 Hours Playtime High Fidelity Stereo Sound and Noise Cancelling Mic 1 Hour Recharge Black



Technical Specification:

Bluetooth Profile: AVRCP/A2DP/HSP/HFP

Liquipel IPX7 Waterproof Rating

Noice Reduction: CVC6.0

Transmission Distance: 40-50 ft without obstacles

Battery: Lithium-ion 110 mAh

Charging Port: Micro USB

Charging Time: 1-1.5 Hours

Playback Time: 8-10 Hours

Standby Time: 300h

Package Includes:

Gennubi Bluetooth Headphones

3 Pairs Interchangeable Earphone Tips – Small, Medium, Large

3 Pairs Interchangeable Ear Hooks – Small, Medium, Large

Micro USB Charging Cable

Zippered Carry Case

Cable Management Clip

User Manual

Care and Maintenance:

Keep the headset away from hot areas. High temperatures will shorten lifespan of the headset and battery.

Power off the headset when not in use and before storing.

Do not try to take the product apart.

Do not drop or knock your headset on hard surfaces.

Do not use chemicals or detergents to clean the product.

Do not scrape the surface with sharp objects.

LONG LASTING & QUICK CHARGING – Just 1-1.5 hours of charging fills up the battery, offering 8-10 hours (depends on volume and audio content) of music enjoyment and calls.

IPX7 WATERPROOF & SWEATPROOF – With GNB-09 earphones Say Goodbye to Water-Damage! Protected by Liquipel Nano Coating your earbuds withstand sweaty workouts and will survive accidental dropping into water.

MAGNETIC NECKLACE DESIGN & SECURE FIT– Wear your earphones like a necklace by attaching them together when not using. Instantly access them anytime without searching your pockets. 3 sizes of ear tips and hooks included for comfortable wearing.

CLEAR PHONE CALL & LONG DISTANCE– Built-in HD Mic with noise canceling and CVC 6.0 technology ensure you will never miss any calls in noisy places. Up to 45 feet working distance never cause any interrupting or cutting during phone call or music playing.