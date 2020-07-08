Genius Bar Index: How Apple Stores track the reopening

features a vast footprint in the United States, with 271 stores across the country in virtually every stateAnd with an unrivaled cash pile, the company can afford to be more reactive, closing stores sooner and keeping them closed longer, if necessary.

CNN Business built a map to track Apple Store closures across the US, offering still another window in to the ongoing health crisis — and the health of the country’s economy.

There is just a precedent for using man-made establishments to greatly help track the impact of natural disasters.

In 2004, an official at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was tracking the damage from a hurricane in Florida when that he realized that the break fast chain Waffle House could serve as an indicator of how badly a location was hit. Waffle House restaurants are notable for being open 24/7 throughout every season, and reopening quickly — with a small menu if necessary — after having to close because of a storm.

Apple, meanwhile, has currently shuttered roughly a third of its US stores. Here’s where they truly are.