The “Genesis Armenia” think tank, with its respectable scientific and organizational resources, both as a pioneer and as an ordinary soldier, is ready to join the struggle for the salvation of Artsakh, in which we expect the decisive participation of all layers of our people.

Armenia has renounced the status of guarantor of Artsakh’s security; it is working with unenviable zeal to change the status of Artsakh’s status, hoping that in the near future Stepanakert will have the opportunity to enter into a dialogue with Baku and defend its political rights.

The international community could not stop the aggression of Azerbaijan even when by 2018. All the elites in power openly spoke about the conflict not having a military solution or settling it through compromises.

The latest condemnable thesis of the current Armenian government on lowering the status bar of Artsakh is another proof that this pro-government group, which has been threatening the existence of Armenian states with retaliatory and genocidal steps for the last 4 years, has done serious work to destroy Armenia’s foreign policy resource. The only international mandator of the process is the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group, which is in line with the logic of Azerbaijan’s policy for decades. Nikol Pashinyan, those who publicized his genocidal approaches and the subjects supporting him in the international arena turned Armenia from a security guarantor into a security servant.

Having a pro-Armenian legacy in the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process, Nikol Pashinyan, the incumbent Prime Minister, has for years devalued the military-political, diplomatic, cultural and security components of state sovereignty. , did not reform the RA Armed Forces, did not upgrade the army ‘s arsenal, thus accelerating the premature military aggression of Azerbaijan, which is hostile to the Armenians. Moreover, instead of showing conceptual approaches to South Caucasus realpolitik ծանր serious geopolitical realities սահման defining red lines, it diverted the public և the speech was flooded with imaginary and artificial ideas that do not serve the interests of Armenia and Armenia.

In the context of global challenges, from Russia’s military operations in Ukraine to the Palestinian-Israeli Middle East Front, Pakistan and France, Turkey and Azerbaijan are trying to accelerate the “peace process” with the defeated Armenian government, whose ultimate goal is to keep Artsakh within Azerbaijan.

The ruling junta in Armenia is trying to terrorize the society psychologically and mentally, arguing that our state is not able to find alternative solutions, hunt down and look for allies, so giving up Artsakh under the conditions dictated by Ankara and Baku becomes legal.

Artsakh can not have a lower political and security status than it was established in 2020. after the war. It will be a political adventure, it will disrupt the security of Armenia in the medium term.

“Genesis Armenia” think tank: