Generic Goophone 11max OctaCore Factory Unlocked Cell Phone – International Version (Black)



Price: $230.00

The Goophone 11max CLONE is the latest addition to the Android clone lot. The phone features a beautiful sturdy design which doesn’t feel cheap in your hands and provides fully Android functionality. The phone runs an emulated iOS skin which is great for Android phones who love the Apple layout.

THIS IS NOT AN ORIGINAL APPLE IPHONE 11 PRO MAX, THIS IS A CLONE PHONE, PLEASE DON’T CONFUSION!

Specs: 8GB RAM, 512GB ROM, Octa-Core CPU, The phone speed is very fast! Android 9.0 core Unlocked Network GSM Status GSM900, GSM1800, GSM1900, GSM850 Compatible.512GB Storage 8GB RAM, Google Play Store Hotspot/Tethering Compatible Unit will support 2G internet . Bluetooth, Speaker, GPS, FM Radio, 802.11 B/G, Android 8.0, Front/Rear Camera 10MP/5MP, Gmail, email, calendar, clock, calculator, Facebook, Netflix, Pokemon Go,Build in 3500mAh battery. Includes: Phone, adapter, earphone, manual, USB cable,

These are GREAT/AFFORDABLE/DURABLE/STURDY phones! I am currently working on adding 4G Capable Mobile Phones. Be sure to send ANY questions regarding the functionality of these phones before purchase and I’ll be happy to help 🙂 Thanks for visiting! Be sure to send any questions my way 🙂

Sturdy, Durable, High Quality Material!

GSM Unlocked – AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket etc GSM, DUAL SIM

Facebook, Hulu, Skype, Pokemon Go, WiFi, GPS, Bluetooth, Camera, FM……

GOOD QUALITY! If you have any questions, please contact the seller freely