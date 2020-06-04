General Motors is reportedly working on an electric delivery van

General Motors is working on an all-electric delivery van, in accordance with Reuters. If true, GM would the most recent automaker to hone in on what’s expected to be described as a successful slice of the nascent electric vehicle market. It’s also a segment that is in desperate need of electrification, particularly with the rise of Amazon and home deliveries in general.

Five people who have knowledge of the project told Reuters that the van, codenamed “BV1,” will enter production in late 2021. The van will be powered by the Ultium battery platform GM revealed in early March, and will share some components with the company’s forthcoming electric trucks and SUVs. Those sources also said the van will be built at GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck plant.

None of that is terribly surprising; GM has said the Detroit-Hamtramck plant will be home to the original phase of its $20 billion push into electric vehicles. And the whole point of the Ultium platform is that it is flexible, and will also be able to power a wide range of vehicle types and sizes.

GM has found success with its Chevrolet Express and, to a smaller extent, GMC Savana cargo vans. But it’s definately not the only company working on an electric van. Mercedes-Benz already has multiple models on the street, and Ford has multiple versions in the works, including an electric version of its supremely popular Transit van. Amazon, that includes a fleet of tens of thousands of combustion-engine vans getting back together its massive delivery operation, has ordered 100,000 electric vans from EV startup Rivian (which it is also heavily invested in). And startups like UK-based Arrival (which received investments from UPS and Hyundai) and Chanje (which names FedEx as a customer) are working on electric vans as well.