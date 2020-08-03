‘General Hospital’ star Kelly Monaco temporarily replaced while recovering from ‘breathing problems’

Hartly validated the news onTwitter “Some big shoes to fill…precious too,” Hartley tweeted “I hope you enjoy watching Sam as much as I have enjoyed playing her, temporarily.” Daytime Confidential initially reported the news.

Hartley likewise shared a photo of herself from the set all masked up, following thenew COVID safety guidelines “Masked… Covid set life,” she composed.

According to Monaco’s mother, the star is feeling much better and will be back on the embeded in no time at all. “Kelly is great and should be back on set Monday,” she composed on Twitter

“14 day quarantine after a breathing problem with mask 1st day back. 3 negative Covid test, I’d say she is better than great. Thank you for all of the love.”

Like numerous other TELEVISION programs, “General Hospital” suspended production back in March amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The long time series resumed shooting in July and is sticking to brand-new health guidelines, such as having a minimal …