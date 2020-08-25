General Dynamics unit wins $870 million contract from Spain By Reuters

©Reuters General Dynamics NASSCO ship backyard entryway is displayed in San Diego, California



(Reuters) – General Dynamics Corp (N:-RRB- stated on Tuesday its joint endeavor in addition to Spanish defense specialist Santa Bárbara Sistemas had actually won a contract worth $870 million for wheeled fight lorries from the Spanish Ministry of Defense.

The offer, a part of a bigger contract valued at $2.06 billion to provide 348 wheeled fight lorries to the Spanish military, was offered to the joint endeavor of General Dynamics European Land Systems and Santa Bárbara Sistemas in addition to 3 other business.

It consists of the upkeep and life process assistance of the lorries and assistance for their worldwide commercialization. The lorries are anticipated to be provided over a seven-year duration.

The program is anticipated to grow to an overall of about 1,000 lorries, General Dynamics stated.