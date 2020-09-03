Gen Z conservatives build new groups for anti-Trump Republicans

A senior at American University, Kalisz, 21, grew up in a small freight town on the border of Illinois and Wisconsin, where she was taught to “work for what you have,” but to “love your neighbor,” she said. She considers herself a young conservative, but for a while now, Kalisz said she has been unable to associate with either party and was disappointed with what she described as “harmful and hateful rhetoric” and the notion of “fear” perpetuated during the RNC.

Meanwhile, she said watching the DNC was also upsetting; it’s hard for her to watch the Democrats describe themselves as the only solution for issues like climate change or fixing racial disparities, she explained.

Kalisz isn’t alone. Many center-right Gen Z voters, who prioritize small government, capitalism and free market values but care deeply about climate change, racial justice and health care access (all issues embraced by the Democratic Party), say they feel lost and without a home in the current political conversation.

These voters are disillusioned with Trump and the state of the Republican Party, which they say is one that spews hate and misinformation. But they are also uncomfortable with Joe Biden and the Democratic platform.

“Right now your option as a Gen Z voter is a set of specific policies that are being pushed by the…

