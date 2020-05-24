Gen. Jack Keane reflects on Memorial Day, when America honors those who ‘risk everything’

“Americans are always going to have a very profound memory of what took place this year. And yeah, yeah, we will not have bands playing and flags raised and taps playing certainly in our cemeteries,” Keane claimed. “But I do think because we’re not doing a lot of other things either, possibly more Americans will be able to reflect on the significance of this day.”

Keane informed support Arthel Neville he invested time very early Saturday at Arlington National Cemetery, which he called “the most sacred place in America.”

The basic mentioned the liked ones who saw the tombs of soldiers who shed their lives and also the American flags positioned on greater than 400,000 graves there.

“So the cemetery on a bright, shiny day, its chest is popping out and it’s always the same for me,” Keane claimed. “It has an eerie silence about it, which I think is forces you to come to grips with what’s there.”

Keane discussed his link to the site burial ground– via his time in the solution and also his experience on 9/11

“It began as a young platoon leader and company commander in Vietnam. So I go to the cemetery and my entire life is there. You know, from, from the wars that I fought in and from the wars, I had troops under my command that fought in throughout my entire adult life,” Keane claimed. “And I was in the Pentagon on 9/11. I lost 85 teammates. And there’s a special part of the Arlington National Cemetery just for them. And it’s actually as close as you can get to the Pentagon, is where those graves are. And then I’ve been associated with troops ever since then, and we’ve lost them as well.”

As the coronavirus pandemic proceeds, Keane claimed he thinks it’ll offer Americans even more time to show on the value of Memorial Day.

“So it’s a special day for Americans, to be sure, and I think there’s there’s actually more time to reflect on what this day means to us today,” Keane claimed.

Keane likewise showed on his soldiers provided their lives for their nation.

“None of them wanted to die, certainly. What’s different about them is that they were willing to and they were willing to put at risk everything that they care about, you know, having a long life, having friends in your life, being a parent, having love in your life to love and to be loved,” Keane claimed. “People said, ‘Why would they do that?’ I’ve been around these troops forever and I think the answer is, it’s pretty simple. … It’s out of a very simple yet profound sense of duty. And it’s also because they do it for one another. And I think that’s true honor. And we can never, ever take that devotion for granted.”