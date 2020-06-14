Gen. Jack Keane on Russian bombers intercepted by US fighter jets: ‘They routinely test our defenses’

“With Russia, you understand, they routinely test our defenses. And that’s what those bombers were as much as in Alaska. And we did intercept them. But they also love the media attention that takes place as a result of it, Eric, specially [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. And he likes it because he’s in a position to demonstrate that Russia can be a world power [that] can stand up to the […] United States.”

US F-22 STEALTH FIGHTER JETS INTERCEPT RUSSIAN PATROL AIRCRAFT NEAR ALASKA

Keane remarked that Russia’s actions are routine and the U.S. will often do the same thing.

“And that’s a lot of what’s going on with Russia. By the way, they flew over a Navy ship in the Mediterranean and a submarine also in the Bering Sea,” Keane said. “And we flew a couple of bombers into the Black Sea, which Russia intercepted. And we shall likely [be] doing the identical thing these were doing. We were testing their defenses.”

Keane also commented on China’s recent actions, saying the U.S. is pushing back.

“They really haven’t let up, one, at all, despite the fact that we had an aircraft carrier come down with COVID. We’re at sea, we’re operational, and we’re pushing back on the aggressiveness and malign behavior that China is imposing from Japan to Malaysia and from Australia to India,” Keane said. “They are very aggressive and, you know, they have decided to take control of Hong Kong. They’ve issued legislation, a new national security law, overriding the local governance.”

“They’ve had enough of those pro-democracy demonstrations and they are changing the autonomy of Hong Kong. And they’re comfortable, if the world financial hub of the Asia Pacific region, which Hong Kong represents, goes away,” Keane added. “They are OK with that as well. That’s how serious they are in pushing back on the freedoms that exist in Hong Kong.”