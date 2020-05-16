Gen. Jack Keane accuses China of ‘criminal behavior,’ says Xi ‘doesn’t care about loss of life’ from pandemic

“But they saw China as a predator economically, geopolitically and militarily. And the change in policy, and it’s playing out before our eyes, is that at times we have to confront China and we have to do it with our allies. And that’s a completely different policy from the past and that’s all pre-pandemic.”

Keane described China’s actions within the early half of the pandemic as “criminal behavior.”

“Post-pandemic, there needs to be a comprehensive strategy in dealing with [what] China has done and holding them accountable, not just for the origin and lack of transparency on [the] origin and human-to-human spread, but actually growing a pandemic from an epidemic by permitting international flights out of the country,” Keane mentioned.

The retired basic theorized that China allowed the virus to unfold as a result of Chinese President Xi Jinping needed to neutralize the benefit different nations may have gained whereas China struggled with the outbreak.

“He doesn’t care about loss of life. He cares about the economic contraction that was experienced in his country. And he wanted the other countries to go through that same economic contraction as he was going through,” Keane mentioned. “And he was hoping that he would recover sooner than they did. That’s what this is about. And he’s got to be held accountable for that.”