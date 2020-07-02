Gemma Dryburgh pips Georgia Hall to the title in third Rose Ladies Series event | Golf News





Gemma Dryburgh with the trophy at The Buckinghamshire

Gemma Dryburgh claimed the third of the Rose Ladies Series occasions with a one-shot victory over Georgia Hall and Cara Gainer at The Buckinghamshire.

Dryburgh recovered from a rocky begin to hearth a three-under 69 which proved sufficient to give her a second skilled title, whereas Charley Hull returned to the prime of the Order of Merit as her 71 was one in all solely seven scores in purple figures.

Dryburgh’s three-under 69 earned her a one-shot win

Former Women’s British Open champion Hall seemed poised to return a 69 when she birdied 14, 15 and 17, however the Solheim Cup star bumped into hassle at the final and ran up a expensive bogey six – her second six on the again 9.

Hall’s late mistake noticed her end in a share of second with Gainer, who carded an eagle, three birdies and three bogeys, leaving Dryburgh as the clear winner of the £5,000 first prize.

The Scot, who had her father Jim on the bag on the day of his marriage ceremony anniversary, had to dig deep after she bogeyed two of the first three holes earlier than hitting again with birdies at the fifth and eighth.

She slipped over the card once more when she made one other mistake at the ninth, however she made the supreme begin to the back-nine when she “slam-dunked” her third for an unlikely birdie.

The 27-year-old then made a decisive transfer with three birdies in 4 holes from the 13th, and she or he did properly to keep at three below when she holed a vital 20-foot putt to scramble a par at the 17th.

Georgia Hall had to accept second after she bogeyed the final

Dryburgh safely negotiated the par-five 18th to shut with a comparatively stress-free par, and she or he seemed ahead to “lots of drinks” to rejoice each her victory and her dad and mom’ anniversary.

“It is definitely the best win of my pro career as the only other one before was on the ALPG Tour,” stated Dryburgh. “It was a great area right this moment and nice publicity for the ladies’s recreation.

“I didn’t have a very good start but then slam-dunked my third shot at the 10th after being in the bunker, so that was a good start to the back nine.

Dryburgh moved to second in the Order of Merit

“I made a few more birdies before holing a reasonable putt at 17 for par. I saw people following me and, on 18, my dad said I had two putts for it. It was a really good back nine.”

Dryburgh, seventh in the opening event at Brokenhurst Manor, jumped to second place in the Order of Merit behind Hull, with Liz Young, one in all the driving forces behind the Series, in third forward of final week’s winner Meg MacLaren.

It was additionally introduced earlier in the day that one other event had been added to the Grand Final, which is able to now begin at North Hants on August 5 earlier than transferring on to The Berkshire.

The prime 35 and ties will then qualify for the remaining 18 holes of the Series over the West Course at Wentworth on August 7, when the Order of Merit winner will pocket a cheque for £20,000, courtesy of American Golf.