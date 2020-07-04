Gemma Bonner: Man City and England Women defender pens new deal | Football News





Bonner captained Liverpool to back-to-back titles before joining Man City

England international Gemma Bonner has become the latest player to commit her future to Manchester City Women after signing a two-year contract extension.

The versatile Leeds-born defender has made 57 appearances, scoring 10 goals, since her move from Liverpool in 2018.

“I’ve had a really good two years at the club so far and especially last season, I felt like I played some of my best football so far with some incredible players around me, so I can’t wait to continue that journey,” Bonner said.

City’s head of women’s football, Gavin Makel, added: “Gemma is the form of player and person that any team sooo want to have inside their squad.

Bonner played along side Steph Houghton and helped City keep 16 clean sheets last term

“Last season, we saw just what she actually is capable of, with a host of outstanding performances by utilising her wealth of experience.

“Retaining players such as for example Gemma can be an important step to where we want to be as a club, and we’re delighted that she’s signed a new contract.

“With the appointment of Gareth Taylor as our head coach too, it’s a really exciting time for the club and we’re ready for the challenges that lie ahead.”

Megan Campbell, Jill Scott and Benameur Taieb have all extended their City contracts in recent weeks.

The club also completed the signing of 22-year-old England striker Chloe Kelly on Friday.