Gemini Unveils Hardware Key Compatibility on Mobile App

Gemini revealed hardware security key functionality for its mobile application, giving customers compatibility with devices such as Yubikey for added security.

Thanks to WebAuthn compatibility on Gemini’s app, iOS and Android “Gemini customers can now use USB and near-field communication, or NFC, security keys to securely sign into the Gemini Mobile App,” the exchange said in a July 14 statement provided to Cointelegraph.

The addition bolsters two-factor authentication

Two-factor authentication, or 2FA, allows for added security beyond a simple website password login. If enabled, 2FA requires a code from a mobile device for website login after a user inputs his or her password. The code — a single use, time based string of numbers — comes from either a text message or a third party application, depending on the user’s settings.

Other formats also exist for 2FA requiring a physical device plug-in for logins, such as Yubico’s Yubikey. Hardware keys serve as one approach to protection against hacking or mobile phone SIM card swapping.

Gemini and Yubico partner up

Also part of the announcement, Gemini and Yubico have teamed up. “Yubikeys provide a secure, cross-platform solution you can use to access your Gemini account via our Mobile App, as well as any other sites that support WebAuthn,” the statement said.

Gemini’s main browser-based platform unveiled WebAuthn and physical security device compatibility in May 2019, a separate company statement said.

Security is key in the crypto space — an industry showing no shortage of hacks and data breaches.