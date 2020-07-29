Gego Luggage Tracker – Worldwide Real Time Tracking Device – Travel Baggage GSM Locator (Better Than GPS) Global 3G/Bluetooth with Mobile App (Airline Compliant) No Roaming Charges Black



Price: $99.95 - $60.00

(as of Jul 29,2020 05:52:35 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Track your luggage anywhere across the globe. GEGO is a luggage tracker, developed by the first and #1 selling luggage tracking device in the world. Attach or place GEGO inside the item you would like to track. Using your smartphone, simply open the app and GEGO’s location will be displayed instantly.

This smart luggage tracker is airline regulations compliant (TSA, FAA and IATA)

Get peace of mind while traveling and know in real time where your luggage is at all times with this smart luggage tracker

Works with all smartphones (IOS & Android

Usage modes maximizes performance and battery life, adapting to your usage

The only luggage tracking device that works with Alexa

No Longer worry about losing your luggage, briefcase or baggage, GEGO lets you focus on what’s important; enjoying your travel and relaxing. You’ll rest easy knowing where your bags are at all times with GEGO.

This device is about the size of a credit card and very lightweight. (3.54in x 2.17in x 0.38in and 1.73oz.) Your purchase includes 30 DAYS FREE. (Plans starting at 6.33/Month (the best rate in the market).

Real-Time Tracking App

Track your luggage using our real-time tracking app which works with all smartphone devices. Access location tracking history and more.

Global Luggage Tracking

Track your luggage anywhere across the world. This luggage tracking device uses 3G & works better than any GPS tracking device.

Alerts & Notifications

Set safe zones & get alerts when your luggage leaves & arrives to the airport. Bluetooth proximity radar lets you when your luggage is near.

Long Battery Life



This smart luggage tracker has a long lasting rechargeable battery life. Usage modes lets you maximize battery life during long travels.

Better Than GPS



Gego uses 3 simultaneous systems: GSM 3G, Wi-Fi & Bluetooth, better than any GPS only working outdoors. Get better tracking + better coverage.

Gego Luggage Tracker



There is nothing worse than having a trip ruined by worrying about our luggage and travel baggage. Gego provides smart geo-tracking solutions for today’s traveller. In a world where everything is connected, we created an advanced and reliable smart luggage tracker to keep track of your luggage and more. Developed by the world’s #1 selling luggage tracker; Gego uses cutting edge tracking technology to locate your luggage, baggage and travel bags anywhere in the world. Knowing where your belongings are, will make your travels more enjoyable.

Worldwide Luggage Tracker: GEGO tracks in real-time everywhere in the world! Global tracing technology tracks your luggage, travel baggage, briefcase, carry-on bags, purses much better than GPS. Use your iOS or Android smart phone to track your luggage in real-time 24/7. Set instant notification alerts when your luggage moves outside your safe zone.

30-Days Unlimited Global Tracking Included: Receive 30 days of unlimited worldwide tracking included with your purchase. Plans start at 6.33/Month, the lowest rate in the market for real-time global tracking compared to other GPS trackers. Cancel anytime, no contracts, no commitments. Cheaper trackers only work with Bluetooth or have more expensive monthly plans.

Optimal Battery Life (Rechargeable): Includes a rechargeable battery. GEGO is optimized for long lasting battery life. Simply recharge your Gego Luggage Tracker before your flight and you’re all set! Easily and effectively track your baggage live in real-time worldwide using Gego.

12-Month Warranty: Get peace of mind while you travel with our 1-year warranty and 30-day money back guarantee with reliable customer support 365 days of the year. Developed by world´s first luggage tracking manufacturer.

TSA, FAA, IATA Compliant: This GEGO luggage tracker is compliant with all federal and local air travel regulations including TSA, FAA and IATA.