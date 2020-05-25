Gegharkunik governor’s spokesperson reveals reason for putting Sevan on lockdown – Panorama

Sevan neighborhood of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province has been positioned below lockdown as a result of speedy unfold of the novel coronavirus within the space, Gegharkunik governor’s spokeswoman Liana Hovhannisyan informed Panorama.am.

As reported earlier, by the choice of Deputy Prime Minister, Commandant Tigran Avinyan the entry into and exit from Sevan have been banned from May 25 to June three in a bid to curb the unfold of the illness, except transportation of necessities, together with meals, medication and gas.

Sevan residents are allowed to return to their properties till May 25, 1pm.

“There is a lot of infections within the city of Sevan. In Sevan alone, 80 instances of coronavirus have been confirmed, and general, there are 150 contaminated individuals in Sevan neighborhood,” she stated.

The spokesperson harassed that 46 new instances of COVID-19 have been confirmed within the province prior to now two days, 24 of which have been reported in Sevan city alone.

According to the recent figures, Gegharkunik Province has reported a complete of 369 coronavirus instances, with 161 recoveries and 5 deaths.