On April 26, Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan met with the director of the Diplomatic School of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, Ambassador Vahe Gabrielyan և with the students of the school.

The Defender presented the fact-finding work carried out by the Human Rights Defender’s Office during the Azeri-Turkish aggression against the people of Artsakh on September 27, 2020, during which large-scale violations of the rights of the Artsakh people by Azerbaijan and war crimes against humanity were recorded. All the facts were summarized in two dozen reports, which were presented to international organizations and human rights organizations.

The ombudsman stressed that despite the fact that the ongoing criminal acts committed by Azerbaijan have been properly documented and presented to the international community, they have not yet received a clear assessment by various structures and individual states. Moreover, in the conditions of continuing indifference, Azerbaijan continues its criminal policy of depriving the people of Artsakh of their homeland and carrying out ethnic cleansing in Artsakh.

During the meeting, the Defender answered the questions of those present.