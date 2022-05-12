Taron Manukyan, the son of ARF member Gegham Manukyan, was recently arrested in connection with a fight with the participation of the elderly and the opposition in one of the bus stops on Yerjanyan Highway in Gyumri.

Judge Artyom Avetisyan of the Shirak Region Court of First Instance upheld the investigator’s decision to detain him as a measure of restraint.

Taron Manukyan’s lawyer Abgar Poghosyan wrote on his Facebook page ․ “Another illegal decision: Taron Manukyan, a participant in the 44-day war, was arrested. The next process with police testimonies. “

The lawyer also published Taron Manukyan’s call ․ “I, Taron Gegham Manukyan, have stated many times that I can state once again that you can not frighten us with police masquerades, brute force, prisons. Our species does not know how to retreat from fighting, we are the first to take up arms, we are fighting against injustice.

Therefore, I once again call on all my friends and relatives who know me, never to be afraid, never to be silent, never to lose faith. Our strength is in our unity, wherever we are. We must fight with our hands clasped… we are fighting for the homeland, and every price is worth paying for that sacred value.

“Either death or freedom.”

It should be reminded that Arsen Martonyan was the first to be arrested in this case.

The Prosecutor General’s Office informed us this morning that there were three defendants in the case, and at the moment, two suspects.

Two of the accused have been arrested.

Nune AREVSHATYAN