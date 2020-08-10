Geena Davis says ‘great roles were incredibly scarce’ after she turned 40

“[Once I had] a 4 in front of my age, I fell off the cliff,” the “Thelma & Louise” star confessed while talking toThe Guardian “I really did.”

GEENA DAVIS TALKS GENDER EQUALITY, SAYS WOMEN ARE ‘ENCOURAGED TO FINALLY SEE SOME MOVEMENT’

Davis remembered her days prior to 40, she wasn’t too scared of where her profession was headed due to the fact that “Meryl Streep, Jessica Lange and Sally Field” were still making “great female-centric movies.”

Additionally, the “great roles, really tippy-top roles” that Davis was dipping into the time lightened any worries she had, making her feel that “things must be getting better for women.”

“But suddenly, the great roles were incredibly scarce,” she stated. “It was a big difference.”

GEENA DAVIS RECALLS INAPPROPRIATE AUDITION SHE HAD WITH DIRECTOR

Davis then stated she was a little stunned that her work, and the work of other female starlets, had not resulted in the huge modification she was wanting to see in the film market.

“Everyone stated: ‘Now we’ re going to have a lot of motion pictures starring females.’ And I resembled: ‘Hot dog! I’ m in something that began modification,'” she remembered.