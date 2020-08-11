GEEMEE Wireless Joycon Controller for Nintendo Switch/Switch Lite, Joy Con Switch Controller Compatible with Nintendo Switch Console Gamepad Joypad as a Joy-Con Controller Replacement



【Specially designed for Nintendo Switch / Switch Lite】: The Joycon controller is compatible with Switch version above 10.1.0. The Joy Con controller can be connected to the main screen through a sliding rail, or it can be used as a wireless controller without a sliding rail. The joycon switch controller is suitable for playing games such as “The Legend of Zelda” / “Super Mario Odyssey” / “Splatoon 2” / “Mario Kart” / “Animal Crossing”

【Multi-function support】: The Joy-Con switch controller has 6-axis gyroscope function, dual vibration function and host wake-up function. The wireless switch professional controller with built-in 6-axis gyroscope can achieve extremely precise speed and position control. After the host falls asleep, you can directly wake up the host through the Joycon controller, which allows players to enjoy the game faster. (Note: The switch Joycon controller does not support NFC and infrared functions)

【Macro definition and TURBO funtiong】: Improve the accuracy and speed of the game through custom programmable buttons,thereby optimizing the function to meet all your needs Needs to enhance the excellent gaming experience. Turbo Function, provide 5/12/25 shots/s, easy to set or clear. After setting, you can experience the fun of the fast continuous shooting function in the game. As beginners and enthusiasts, this joycon controller will definitely bring you a different gaming experience

【Multi-person play】: The host can log in up to 10 control devices. The Joy-Con controller is equivalent to the control device. After connection, the Joy-con controller can be removed and used for wireless connection. Players can play games with family and friends to enjoy greater gaming fun. The built-in 300mA large-capacity battery of joycon controller can support 5-8 hours, fully charged for 2-3 hours. Also supports automatic sleep, screenshot/video capture function

【Comfortable grip】: Ergonomic design, unique grip, comfortable hand feel, and you will not feel tired after playing games for a long time. When you buy the Joycon controller, we will provide you with a connection bracket. If you have any questions about the products you received, please contact us in time through “Amazon “, we will provide you with satisfactory after-sales service (Note: It is not compatible with the Nintendo switch joy-con accessories included with the system)