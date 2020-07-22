GEEMEE Wireless Joy Con Controller for Nintendo Switch L/R Switch Controller Bluetooth Gamepad Joypad Joystick Compatible for Nintendo Switch Console as a Joy-Con Controller Replacement– Blue/Red



The wireless Joncon switch controller is designed to be used on Nintendo Switch as a replacement controller for Joy-Con controller！！！ 《Specifications》: Compatible:Support Nintendo Switch Size: 15.8cm x 11.3cm x 5.8cm Weight: Approx. 254g Operating voltage: DC 5V Operating current: ＜40mA Static current: ＜160uA Wireless Distance: ≤ 8m Battery: Rechargeable lithium Battery , Capacity: 5.0V / 400 mAh Gaming Time: Approx. 10 hours Charging Time: Approx. 2 hours Static time: about 25 days Charging port: USB Type-C 《Attention》: 1. If you find that the controller starts to vibrate when you connect the controller to the game console, remove the controller, and then connect it to the game console again. 2. If the nintendo switch controller is found to be unable to pair with the switch wirelessly. Please reset the controller first, then go to “Settings”-“Controller and Sensors”-“Disconnect Controller” to clear the historical connection of the Switch, and then restart the game console. Then, please refer to the above steps to pair Joycon controller with a switch. 3. If Joycon drift or joystick problem is found, please reset the controller first, then refer to the user manual to solve the problem. 《Package includes》: 2 * Controllers 1 * Controller Holder 1 * Charging Cable 1 * Instruction Manual

【Switch Design】-As a replacement for the Nintendo Joy-Con controller, it has a classic neon color match with the original Joy-Con controller, and has the same excellent grip design as the ordinary controller. The controller is compatible with the Switch host, and supports wireless and wired modes, one-click connection mode is easy to operate

【High performance】-The entire controller can use two joysticks, it is not recommended to use the left and right joysticks as two independent controllers. It supports dual vibration and built-in gyroscope in each controller, each gamepad has a full set of buttons, ergonomically designed Switch controller, users can get a more realistic game experience

【Support wired function】-Simple plug-in design can ensure the safety of your switch controller, easy to install and remove. Support wired connection, slide the controller to the switch console, the controller will automatically connect to the console. If the controller is not powered, the console will charge the controller when it is connected with a cable

【Type-C charging port】-The left and right controllers are equipped with 400mAh batteries, which can provide 10 hours of vibration and 20 hours of no vibration. Charging time: 2 hours. Includes charging cable for charging two controllers at the same time. If the voltage is less than 3.4V, the LED will flash to indicate the need for charging

【Note】-Package:a pair of controllers, a middleware, a pair of Typec cables, a user manual. 1. If there is no NFC function, Amiibo cannot be read. 2. Since the switch has been used for a long time, when the switch goes to sleep, Joy-Con cannot return to the switch. Please pay attention to the above two points before ordering