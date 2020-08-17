Geekshare Cute Paw Switch Lite Travel Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch Lite Games Hard Shell Portable Storage Bag for Switch Lite & Game Accessories (for Switch Lite)



Features of Switch Lite Carrying Case:

–Unique Cat Paw Design: Designed pink cat claw is so cute that makes your Switch Lite more eye-catching.

–Travel-Friendly : Comes with a removable wrist strap, soft and comfortable, allows for carrying or travelling. You can also put it in your bag to take anywhere.

–Full Protection: High quality soft inner material keeps your Switch Lite and accessories free from scratches, and hard EVA shell case prevents Nintendo Switch Lite from drops, scratches, bumps, splash and dust.

–Large Storage Capacity: Fits Nintendo Switch Lite system, holding 8 game cards and other little accessories, allows you take your favourite Switch Lite games anywhere.

Item Specifications:

Material:Quality PU, EVA material

Size: 9.5 x 4.7 x 1.6 inches

Color: Pink and White

Notice:

Designed specifically for the Nintendo Switch Lite.

All Nintendo Switch Lite games accessories shown in images are for usage demonstration purposes only and are not included in the package.

【Carrying Case Dimensions】1* Cat Paw Switch Lite Carrying Case. About 9.5 * 4.7 * 1.6 inches. (Switch Lite and other accessories are NOT included in this product.)