Geekria Earpad Replacement for Playstation Gold Wireless Headset New Version 2018, PS4 Gold Wireless Headset 500 Million Limited Edition Ear Pad/Cushion/Ear Cups/Earpads Repair Parts (Black)

Price: $17.25
(as of Aug 09,2020 01:28:06 UTC – Details)
Mistakes Happen. We’ve Got You Covered.
With Geekria SureFit, we make sure you have complete peace of mind when shopping for any earpad we offer.
If you made a mistake matching your headphone type, or the earpad didn’t fit, we’ll make full refund.
Protein Leather for Extra Comfort, Memory Foam to Enhance Noise Blocking
Product Dimensions: 3.5 X 3.5 X (0.8-1.1) inches (9 X 9 X (2-2.8) cm)
Package Content: Replacement Ear Pad X 2
Geekria SureFit Guarantee: 100% Money Back if Not Fit