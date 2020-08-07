Geek Chef Air Fryer Oven, 12 Quart XL Capacity with Rotisserie and Dehydrator, All in One Healthy Fryer with 16 preset Modes, 8 Cooking Accessories and Recipe, BPA-Free, Grey



Geek Chef 12 Quart Air Fryer Rotisserie Oven



One air fryer cooks most tasty food for you and your family. Operating the Air Fryer with rotating the knob, the air fryer will manage the programs.

You can adjust the time and temperature value depends on your taste. Whether fries or frittata, all your meals, sides, and desserts are ready to be fried and cooked.

This incredible healthy air fryer oven not only can fry, but also grill, roast, bake, barbecue, stir-fry, defrost and dehydrate. With triple cooking power and infrared heat, turbo air and a 360° rotating system, the meal will be ready fast and comes out tasty!

Professional Air Fryer

Geek Chef focuses on quality! What Geek Chef Air Fryer Can do?

√ Oil-free Way to Fry

√ Fat-Free Healthy Cooking

√ Digital Display

√ Quick Heat System

√ Resuming function

√ Cooking Finish Alarm

√ Auto shutoff function

√ Free recipes included

Geek Chef Air Fryer Rotisserie Oven, the Cool Choice for Your Kitchen!



Cooking becomes easy now!

Air frying is known to produce food with 85% less fat than a deep fryer, since it requires little-to-no oil—often just a tablespoon will suffice. Its highly effective air circulation evenly cooks food within while keeping textures crisp. You won’t need to fire up an entire oven anymore! Save your time—and your oil.

Never worry about overheating thanks to the Auto Shut-Off protection; High-efficiency hot air tech ensures your food like a professional cuisine.

Wide Temperature Range of 120℉ ~ 430℉

The Cooking Time Range from 1 to 60 mins.(except for Dehydrate function for 8hs)

Easy Controls with 16 Cooking Presets

8 Cooking Accessories with recipe

Model: GAF12

Supply: 120V, 60Hz, 1600W

Capacity: 12 Quarts / 12 Liters

Evenly Circulation Heating

BPA FREE:

Geek Chef air fryer is made of Safe Material, when the air fryer working in the mode of rottisserie function, the food will be evenly heated by 360° rotating system and circulation heat air.

If it work at other modes of function, to cook food more evenly and better taste, we need to turn the food regularly or irregularly.

How to do? As loog as you open the door, the air fryer will stop auto, close the door, the air fryer will continue to the previous cooking function.

12 Quart Air Fryer

Product Dimensions: 13.1″x12.4″x14.5″(h)

Geek Chef Air Fryer looks stylish in your kitchen and won’t take too much space.

Cooking modes include Fries, Defrost, Wings, Dehydrate, Steak, Chips, Fish, Vegetables, Popcorn, Chichen, Cake, Skewer, Pizza, Keep Warm, Toast, Cookie, Extra Functions: Temp., Time, Delay Time, Light, Rotisserie.

Stainless Steel Internal

Internal Dimensions:

10.2″x9.8″x7.48″(h)

The internal of the oven is enough for you to roast a whole chicken that not exceeds 2.7lbs, use the wire rack to cook a large chicken.

It’s very easy to use the air fryer, and it will bring you excellent roasts, tenderloins, kababs, and even a whole chicken!

Recipe Book

Geek Chef 12 quart air fryer comes with a beautiful recipe, you can not only learn various kinds of the recipe online but also follow Geek Chef recipe to try your meal from now on, you will find a new healthy way to cook food and Geek chef air fryer is save your time. It just takes 4~40 minutes to cook one meal.

Build-in 16 Preset Cooking Modes, Time and Temperature Adjustable, Visible Window with Light, Extra with Keep Warm and Rotisserie Functions.



WINGS

PIZZA

POPCORN

DEFROST

DEHYDRATE FRUIT

SKEWER

VEGETABLES

CAKE

FRIES

CHIPS

CHICKEN

TOAST

COOKIE

STEAK

FISH

🍟【1 KNOB EASY CONTROL AND USE】Just rotate Multifunctional knob to adjust timer & temp and choose ideal cooking modes from 16 preset cooking modes; No Need to press setting buttons too many times like other products; Easy operation brings you excellent roasts, tenderloins, kababs, and even a whole chicken! Get crispy, tender meats, perfectly blackened fish, and expertly roasted vegetables with Geek Chef air fryer oven’s built-in rotisserie functions – it’s fast and easy cooking!

🥓【16 Presets Cooking Modes and 8 Accessories Kits】Air fryer Dimension: 12.4″ W*13.1″ D*14.5″ H, comes with 8 accessories – everything you’ll need to make a homemade meal with ease. Accessories include a Wire rack, Cage tong, Mesh basket, Chicken fork, Drip pan, Baking cage, Skewer rack(10 in 1), Mesh rack. Air Fryer Oven Internal Size:260 x 249 x 190mm.

🍕【CUT OVER 85% FAT & HEALTHIER COOKING】85% Oil less than traditional frying methods; With Geek Chef 12 Quart Air Fryer, you don’t want put use so much oil, it will come out healthier and nutritious food for your family. Also no oil fumes in house, a healthier choice for you.

🍖【EASY TO CLEAN】The stainless-steel interior and remove-able, non-stick drip pan makes for easy clean-up.

🍗【ETL LISTED APPROVED & BPA FREE】Healthy air fryer is made of 100% safe Material, brings you healthy life; Never worry about overheating thanks to the Auto Shut-Off protection; Industry-leading high-efficiency hot air tech ensures your food like a professional cuisine (Recipes guide included, your purchase includes a recipe book specifically made for the Geek Chef Air fryer oven. Get started today to explore more delicious new cuisine.)