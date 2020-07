Price: $289.64

(as of Jul 21,2020 07:49:37 UTC – Details)



800 Watts (IEC-705 test procedure). Automatically adjusts time and power. Custom appearance and built-in convenience. Frees up counter space. Simply enter the weight of the food, and the oven automatically sets the optimal defrosting time and power level or set your desired time for defrosting. Controls turntable operation. Helps prevent accidental activation. Add 30 seconds of microwave cooking time. Minute timer helps keep you on track.