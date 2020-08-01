GE JES1097SMSS 0.9 Cu. Ft. Capacity Smart Countertop Microwave Oven with Scan-To-Cook Technology, WiFi Connect, Convenience Cooking Controls, and Auto and Time Defrost, in Stainless Steel



GE Appliances provide up-to-date technology and exceptional quality to simplify the way you live. With a timeless appearance, this family of appliances is ideal for your family. And, coming from one of the most trusted names in America, you know that this entire selection of appliances is as advanced as it is practical. Equipped with connected capabilities via Amazon Alexa and WiFi Connect, you can use your voice to operate your microwave from any room in the house. Take the guesswork out of microwaving frozen foods and prepare your favorites exactly how the manufacturer inteded with just a scan of a barcode. GE Appliance countertop microwave ovens are available in a variety of color and design options. Countertop microwaves eliminate the need to alter or adjust the current design of your kitchen, all you need is available counter top space and an outlet.