GE is saying goodbye to its 129-year-old light bulb business

GE has unloaded units which make microwaves, locomotives and washing machines in addition to NBC Universal and a lot of its distressed financial arm.

“Today’s transaction is another important step in the transformation of GE into a more focused industrial company,” GE CEO Larry Culp said in a statement.

GE-branded light bulbs aren’t going away, yet. Much such as GE’s sale of its blower branch to China’s Haier at 2016, the light trade comprises a long-term licensing arrangement that lets Savant to utilize the storied GE brand. That means shoppers will still observe the GE-branded light bulbs in shops.

GE GE , whose shares surged 7 percent over the news, diminished to supply financial facts regarding the sale.

From Thomas Edison to smart houses

Savant, per Massachusetts-based firm, makes light, safety, climate and entertainment products, such as smart speakers. And it is gambling the GE deal will make it the No. 1 firm in smart house technology.

“It’s a perfect match — this will be a powerhouse,” Robert Madonna, Savant’s founder and CEO, told CNN Business. “There is a vacuum right now. The space is dying for a leader.”

Madonna, a technology entrepreneur and former telecom executive, stated GE first approached Savant about a deal a year ago. The Connecticut native has been drawn to GE’s history of innovation and brand recognition.

“I grew up in GE land. It’s an iconic brand, and it’s an honor to take that legacy and continue it in the smart home space,” Madonna said.

Savant, based in 2005, was the primary to roster Apple-based intelligent house systems. The firm initially catered to luxury houses but has since expanded, through a succession of acquisitions, to mass market appeal.

“When Thomas Edison installed the first light bulb, that must have been magical. That’s how smart technology today should be in the home,” Madonna said.

Madonna stated Savant has “no plan” to cut some one of GE Lighting’s 700 occupations since both companies’ workforces are very complementary.

The companies said GE Lighting will remain based in Cleveland after the deal closes, likely in mid-2020.

Lighting has been struggling for years

GE’s roots are inextricably tied to the light bulb. The company was co-founded by Edison, the inventor of the modern light bulb. In 1892, Edison merged his company, Edison General Electric Company, with Thomson-Houston Electric Company.

By 1935, GE’s light bulbs were bright enough to light Major League Baseball’s first-ever night game, which was played in Cincinnati. GE also invented the fluorescent bulb in 1938 and the halogen lamp in 1959.

But the lighting industry has been struggling for years because of low prices and another product it pioneered: LED.

LED lighting, invented by GE in 1962, last for decades. Of course, that means they don’t need to be replaced as often. Prices and revenue for lighting have tumbled in recent years, prompting GE to seek a buyer for the business.

GE has sold off a series of businesses in recent years to raise billions of dollars and repay a mountain of debt. The company is now focused on four major industrial divisions: aviation, healthcare, power and renewable energy.