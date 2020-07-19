GE Appliances JEM3072DHWW GE 0.7 Cu. Ft. Capacity Countertop Microwave Oven, White



Price: $161.57 - $129.00

(as of Jul 19,2020 23:58:09 UTC – Details)



GE Appliances provide up-to-date technology and exceptional quality to simplify the way you live. With a timeless appearance, this family of appliances is ideal for your family. And, coming from one of the most trusted names in America, you know that this entire selection of appliances is as advanced as it is practical. GE Appliance countertop microwave ovens are available in a variety of color and design options. This microwave offers an optional hanging kit to free up counterspace.

0.7 cu. ft. capacity

Convenience cooking controls

Auto and time defrost

Turntable