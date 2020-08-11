GCC calls on UN Security Council to extend Iran’s arms embargo – Middle East Monitor

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Saturday prompted the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to extend an arms embargo on Iran which is due to end on 18 October.

In a letter, GCC Secretary-General Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf called on the UNSC to extend the embargo and “further impose any additional measures necessary to prevent the destabilising proliferation of Iranian weapons, such as a targeted asset freeze and travel ban on individuals involved in the supply, sale or transfer of arms or related materiel to or from Iran.”

Iran, he included, “has continued to proliferate weapons across the region as an integral part of its expansionist regional policy and longstanding interference in the internal affairs of Arab States, including GCC member states, in clear violation of the UN Charter.”

The arms embargo avoids the motion of standard weapons in and out of Iran as part of the regards to the 2015 nuclear offer, called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed with the P5 +1 states.

READ: What Biden’s presidency indicates for Iran

The United States stated recently that it will send a resolution at the UN Security Council requiring an extension of the arms embargo on Iran.

“We will ensure the arms embargo is extended,” United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo firmly insisted, …